Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.