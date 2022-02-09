Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. ePlus posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

PLUS stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

