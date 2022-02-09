Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to announce $82.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $247.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $272.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $292.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

