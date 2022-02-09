Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) will post sales of $109.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year sales of $325.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $335.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $776.54 million, with estimates ranging from $684.50 million to $868.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redbox.

Get Redbox alerts:

RDBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, assumed coverage on Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.80.

Shares of Redbox stock traded up 0.13 on Tuesday, reaching 2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,858. Redbox has a 52 week low of 2.00 and a 52 week high of 27.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 7.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.