Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Manitowoc reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $615.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Manitowoc has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Manitowoc by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

