Zacks: Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

AXTA stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after buying an additional 890,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after buying an additional 6,517,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.