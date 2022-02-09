Zacks: Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

