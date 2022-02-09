Zacks: Analysts Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 477,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $978,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

