Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.57. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.74. The company had a trading volume of 509,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,875. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 52 week low of $190.95 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average of $223.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

