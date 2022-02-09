Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report $327.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.70 million and the lowest is $326.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $183.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $722.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,813,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.40. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,606. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.60. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

