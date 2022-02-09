Zacks: Analysts Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $179.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $180.58 million. StarTek posted sales of $174.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $704.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow StarTek.

SRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StarTek in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in StarTek in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

