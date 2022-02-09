Zacks: Analysts Expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter.

COCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran purchased 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,836. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

