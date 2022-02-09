Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of CSIQ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after buying an additional 693,810 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after buying an additional 395,122 shares in the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

