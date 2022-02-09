Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. IBEX reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.96 million. IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IBEX by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $13.98 on Friday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.99.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

