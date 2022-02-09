Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,638,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.43.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

