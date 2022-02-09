Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

