Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post $65.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.48 million and the lowest is $65.40 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $281.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

TSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after buying an additional 66,222 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,314,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.16.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

