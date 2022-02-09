Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. Unifi reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

UFI stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Unifi has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $362.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 in the last three months. 27.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

