Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.
WSM opened at $164.10 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.56. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.