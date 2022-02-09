Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.94. Denbury posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denbury.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEN shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84. Denbury has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

