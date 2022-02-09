Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce sales of $377.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.40 million to $384.50 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $355.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $254.63 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.32%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

