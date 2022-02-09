Zacks: Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,975,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,333,000 after buying an additional 367,441 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FND traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, reaching $112.62. 875,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,137. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.96. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

