Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report $262.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.00 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $223.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,973. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

