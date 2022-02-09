Zacks: Brokerages Expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MDXH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

