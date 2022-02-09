Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. SAP reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SAP.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,545. The company has a market capitalization of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. SAP has a 52 week low of $119.04 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

