Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,563 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 1.2% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.15% of MetLife worth $76,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.13. 98,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

