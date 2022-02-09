Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $43,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,892 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,948,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,530,000 after acquiring an additional 490,303 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 83,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.