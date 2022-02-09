Zacks Investment Management Has $24.62 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NIKE by 61.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after buying an additional 195,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 114,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $232.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.