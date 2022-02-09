Zacks Investment Management Has $34.86 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 499,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.59. 306,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

