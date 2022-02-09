Zacks Investment Management Has $56.34 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $56,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,213,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143,325 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

MDT traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $106.10. 89,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,103,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.82. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

