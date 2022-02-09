Zacks Investment Management Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.19% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $59,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

NYSE:AJG traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.70. 6,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.70 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.