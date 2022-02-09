Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.33% of UGI worth $29,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in UGI by 34.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. 10,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,854. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.