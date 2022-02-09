Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to Hold

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,609 shares of company stock worth $12,512,744. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.