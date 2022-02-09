Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) to Hold

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PLXP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLx Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.41. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. PLx Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

