Zacks Investment Research Lowers Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Hold

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

KFY stock opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 595.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 678,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,511.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after acquiring an additional 277,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

