Zacks Investment Research Lowers MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.