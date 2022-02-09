Zacks Investment Research Lowers Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.