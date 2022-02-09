Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Hold

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAESY. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cheuvreux started coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $33.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

