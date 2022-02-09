Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Hold

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $653.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

