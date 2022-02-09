Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Shares of FIZZ traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. 138,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,893. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Beverage in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter worth $47,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

