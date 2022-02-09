Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $18.49

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $18.12. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a market cap of $790.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $370,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.