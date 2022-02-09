Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $18.49

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $18.12. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of $790.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $370,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

