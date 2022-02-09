Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51.
In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,584 shares of company stock worth $15,759,358. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
