Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $53.85, but opened at $52.33. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 761 shares.

Specifically, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,413 shares of company stock worth $10,106,242. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

