Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,968.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $237,824.75 and $27,968.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00105231 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

