Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 118,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,987,545 shares.The stock last traded at $3.96 and had previously closed at $3.77.

ZH has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

