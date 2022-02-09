Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0574 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $710.40 million and approximately $43.59 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00341032 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006472 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001046 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.92 or 0.01222621 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,668,666,149 coins and its circulating supply is 12,377,198,996 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.