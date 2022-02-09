Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,409,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,902 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.4% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $498,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.29. 39,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average is $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

