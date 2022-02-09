Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $143.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

