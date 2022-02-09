Zoracles (ZORA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,735.00

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Zoracles has a market cap of $592,744.29 and approximately $1,735.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zoracles has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for $108.50 or 0.00244854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zoracles alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.73 or 0.07213993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,220.16 or 0.99790814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.