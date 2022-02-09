ZUSD (ZUSD) One Day Volume Tops $535.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $535.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.57 or 0.07261480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,539.25 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00051930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006391 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

